APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - After facing several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is expressing gratitude for a long-awaited financial relief in the form of a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) in the amount of $1,300,886.95.

As one of the first industries to close in March 2020, live performing arts will also be among the last to reopen fully this fall, creating a large financial impact for venues across the country, including the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.