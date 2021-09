GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) - A cookie shop that gained nationwide popularity on Tik Tok due to its unique and everchanging flavors will be opening its first location in Northeast Wisconsin.

First opening its doors in Logan, Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies founders and cousins, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, knew quickly they had baked up a recipe for success. Since then, Crumbl Cookies has expanded its business to 32 states with it finally making its way to Northeast Wisconsin.