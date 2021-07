FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) - Fond du Lac firefighters came to the rescue of a small dog that fell into the Fond du Lac River on Thursday.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue's Facebook page, on Thursday around 7:15 a.m. crews were called to help rescue a dog in the Fond du Lac River. The dog fell into the river near the area of Forest and Macy.