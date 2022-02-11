(WFRV) – Today’s Frankly Green Bay features, Melisa Quaintance of Evergreen Productions. She is the director of the upcoming play “Fly Babies”, performing at the Webb Theatre at St. Norbert College February 18 – 20 & 24 – 27.

Frank’s entertainment picks for this weekend are:

#3: “The Giver” by Evergreen Productions, at the Webb Theatre February 11-13.

#2: Allouez Village Band performing Sunday, February 13 at the Riverside Ballroom at 2 p.m.

#1: “The Franky Bunch” by Let Me Be Frank Productions with shows at the Meyer Theatre Friday and Saturday at 7:30, and at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc February 16th at 7 p.m.

