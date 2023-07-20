(WFRV)- The Glam Band has found themselves rocking all over Wisconsin. Eric Johnson was the originator of the band.

Frank talks with Eric about what got him into music and how the Glam Band got started.

Franks Top entertainment picks of the Week:

#2- The Book of Empty Pages, Rockstroh’s show at the Broadway Theater on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30.

#1- BayFest at the Meyer Theater. This runs through August 5th at 7:30 p.m.

