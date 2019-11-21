Frankly Green Bay: Paul Hanna

(WFRV) – Frankly Green Bay’s entertainment picks for this week:

The Wide Right Turns, playing at Phat Headz Two in Green Bay Friday Night.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show presented by UW-Green Bay Theatre November 21 – 23 on campus.

Cardboard Theatre at The Green Room in De Pere presents, “Crime” this Friday and Saturday.

Annex joins the band Jackyl for a concert to benefit The Tommy Foundation at The Green Bay Distillery Saturday night.

For more great, local entertainment picks, head to franklygreenbay.com.