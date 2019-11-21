Live Now
President Trump Impeachment Hearings

Frankly Green Bay: Paul Hanna

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Frankly Green Bay’s entertainment picks for this week:

The Wide Right Turns, playing at Phat Headz Two in Green Bay Friday Night.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show presented by UW-Green Bay Theatre November 21 – 23 on campus.

Cardboard Theatre at The Green Room in De Pere presents, “Crime” this Friday and Saturday.

Annex joins the band Jackyl for a concert to benefit The Tommy Foundation at The Green Bay Distillery Saturday night.

 For more great, local entertainment picks, head to franklygreenbay.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories