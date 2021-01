(WFRV) – He is a three-year-old kitty available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door county Campus.

Originally found as a stray, this black-and-white feline was extremely withdrawn at first, but has improved leaps and bounds with help from the WHS staff. He has learned how to give great head butts, purrs up a storm, and loves to cuddle in his pile of plush blankets. His family will still need to give him time and space to adjust to his new surroundings, allowing him to gradually come out of his shell to reveal his sweet personality.