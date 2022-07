(WFRV) – Frank’s new show – Menoma Mia – opens this Friday, July 22nd at The Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

This may sound familiar, and it is because this script is a prequel to the popular first show, Menoma Mia Show. The show runs from July 22nd to August 20th, they will also be at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc on July 27th.

For more local, entertainment picks, head to the Frankly Green Bay Facebook page.