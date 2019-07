GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They’ve got something to solve and The Mystery Machine is headed to Hodag.

See all of the music and laughter at Frankly Green Bay’s next show, “The Hodag and Scooby Dude”.

It runs at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay July 19 – August 17th, Thursdays – Saturdays @ 8pm with Matinees August 15th & 20th at 1 pm.

For ticket information, stop by meyertheatre.org or call 920-494-3401.

And for more on Frank’s upcoming shows, head to franklygreenbay.com.