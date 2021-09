OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - The Winnebago County Health Department will offer four free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on select Saturdays during the Oshkosh Farmers Market.

According to the Health Department, the first clinic will be on September 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Time Community Theater located on 445 N. Main Street. Officials add that three additional clinics will be held on October 16, October 23, and October 30, from 8 a.m. to noon also at the Time Community Theater.