(WFRV)- Help honor our Veterans at a Salute to Service Party with Cathy Kohlbeck.

Enjoy the Packer game, food, drink, raffles, silent auction, 50-50, kids games, and more. Funds raised for this event will benefit Houses of Honor.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute will take stage at the Meyer Theater on Friday (11/3).

#2- Smells like Nirvana will take the stage at the epic events center on Friday (11/3).

#1- Rocky Horror the Musical plays Thursday (11/2) through Saturday (11/4) at the Theater on the Bay.

For more entertainment news, head to Facebook and search Frankly Green Bay.