GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - For kids, what happened in Waukesha can be difficult to understand. At McAuliffe Elementary School they know first-hand the loss. Two students are cousins of Jackson Sparks, the youngest victim in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

"I had asked the student if he wanted to talk about what happened, and he said 'yes,'" said Heidi Herrala, the 5th Grade teacher to one of the boys.