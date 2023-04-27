WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
by: Brandon Brockman
Posted: Apr 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM CDT
Updated: Apr 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM CDT
(WFRV) – Frank talked with Tom Smith, promoter at UFO Museum Gift Shop and Records. Tom has been promoting local music for decades and continues with this new position. Check the video to see Frank’s entertainment picks for the week.
