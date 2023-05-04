(WFRV) – Frank continued his conversation with Tom Smith, music promoter at UFO Museum Gift Shop and Records in Green Bay. For entertainment picks this week, Frank recommends:

The Miracle Worker by Evergreen Theater. The shows are at Webb Theatre on the St. Norbert Campus. For details and tickets, head to www.snc.edu/tickets.

Check out band Floral Friday at Cranky Pat’s in Neenah. The show is this Friday night, May 5, at 9:30 pm.

And, Frank invited you to his show, The Wake of Johnny Blood on Saturday, May 6. It’s dinner and a show at Romy’s Holiday Inn near Kelly Lake. Doors open at 6:00 pm, with dinner at 7:00 pm and the show at 8:00 pm.

