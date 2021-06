BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - With National Trail Day right around the corner, Brown County Parks and Recreation Department wants to make sure nothing stands in the way of residents to get outside and enjoy their local trails and parks.

National Trail Day will be on Saturday and in celebration, Brown County Parks and Rec Department announced that it is waiving daily fees and offering free usage of all Brown County Trails from June 5 through June 6.