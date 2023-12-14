(WFRV)- Frank’s Christmas Tribute show will feature the sounds and styles of artists such as Elvis, Reba, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, and more; all with a Christmas flair.

This performance is sure to put you in the holiday spirit as you hum along to Christmas classics.

Frank’s top entertainment picks of the week:

#3- Christmas with the Broadway Knights is on Saturday December 16th at 1 p.m. at Birder Hall n De Pere.

#2- A Frank’s Christmas plays at the Meyer Theatre, today(12/14), Friday(12/15), and Saturday(12/16) at 7:30 p.m. with matinee shows today(12/14) and Saturday(12/16) at 1 p.m.

#1- Frank’s Christmas Tribute is at the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center Sunday December 17th at 7 p.m.

For more entertainment news, head to Facebook and search Frankly Green Bay.