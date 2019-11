GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The hit show, “Brent the Musical” is back for one weekend at Backstage.

Brent is thinking about retiring because a new hot shot just got added to the softball team. Original songs from Frank Hermans and 70s and 80s hits.

The show runs November 14 – 17; Doors open at 5 pm, dinner is served at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm.

For all the details, including ticket information, head to meyertheatre.org.