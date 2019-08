(WFRV) – You’re invited to help remember Bart Starr during a free celebration in New London.

The Bart Starr Commemorative Celebration is Saturday, September 14th from 1:00 – 5:00 pm. It will be taking place at Rawhide, E7475 Rawhide Rd. in New London.

The event is free but you’re asked to register by Friday, September 6th by heading to pckrs.com/bartstarr.