(WFRV) – Packers training camp and bikes go hand in hand and Bellin Health wants to make sure your kids are safe on their ride.

They’re teaming up with the Packers and the Safe Kids Coalition for a free bike rodeo event.

The Bike Rodeo is from 8:30 am – Noon, Thursday, August 1st. Just head to Lambeau Field East Parking Lot, adjacent to The Johnsonville Tailgate Village. There will be free bike helmet fittings, giveaways and a safety course.