(WFRV) – Many summer picnics are on hold this year but you can still get your booyah thanks to the Bellevue Lions Club.

For your free booyah, be sure to bring some canned goods and old eyeglasses or hearing aids to donate and head to Josten Park at 2280 Town Hall Road in Green Bay on Saturday, June 13. Serving starts at Noon.

For details, head to their Facebook page.