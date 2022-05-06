(WFRV) – Whether you’re already a huge comic book fan or want to introduce a family member to the hobby of collecting and reading, Saturday is a big day.

Dave Powers from Powers Comics stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Free Comic Book Day and how you can join in on the fun.

Free Comic Book Day with special guests:

John Jackson Miller, Chris Mooneyham, Ahman Green, and Kickliy. 3 free comic books per person from the exclusive FCBD list. 25% off almost everything and 20/$5.00 pre-packs are back!

Powers Comics is located at 2180 S. Ridge Road in Green Bay and at 807 W. College Avenue in Appleton.