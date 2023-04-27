(WFRV) – There is a free event coming up this Saturday, April 29, for families to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The hands-on day of learning is taking place at the Brown County STEM Innovation Center, located on the UW Green Bay Campus.

Some of the specific activities include: arcade games and game design, cardboard engineering, fingerprinting 101, Lego building, water bottle lava lamps, foam wood derby, seed starting, UV bead bracelets, nature walks, design your own paper plate hat, aquatic robotics, laser cutting personalized backpack tags, 3D printing demonstrations, book/journal bonding, paper airplanes, tallest tower challenge, bottle rocket building, and more!

Ice Clouds, Taqueria Maldonado’s, and Minzo’s Kitchen will be available on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get full event details at https://www.einsteinproject.org/stemday