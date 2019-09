(WFRV) – If the thought of Medicare is overwhelming why not get some free information to get you started?

Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions is having a no-cost seminar called The Road to Medicare to help answer all of your questions.

It’s Friday, September 27th at 10 am at the Kress Library in De Pere, 333 North Broadway.

You can get in touch with Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions by calling 920-249-4980, email psteckartgb@gmail.com or online at sovselect.com.