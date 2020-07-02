Free, educational webinars from Hooper Law Office

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – As people get ready to celebrate Independence Day, the team at Hooper Law Office is gearing up for an educational webinar series.

Attorney Justin Randall spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can maintain your independence and control through the aging process.

Register for free, educational seminars at estateplanninglive.com or call 920-993-0990.

Some upcoming webinars include:
7/8 – Finances: Power of Attorney
7/15 – Health: Power of Attorney
7/22 – Care at home
7/29 – Care in a facility

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"