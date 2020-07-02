Free, educational webinars from Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – As people get ready to celebrate Independence Day, the team at Hooper Law Office is gearing up for an educational webinar series.

Attorney Justin Randall spoke with Local 5 Live about how you can maintain your independence and control through the aging process.

Register for free, educational seminars at estateplanninglive.com or call 920-993-0990.

Some upcoming webinars include:

7/8 – Finances: Power of Attorney

7/15 – Health: Power of Attorney

7/22 – Care at home

7/29 – Care in a facility