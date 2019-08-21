Free injury assessments at Bellin Health Titletown Sports

(WFRV) – Another high school sports season is upon us and for many parents and athletes that means concerns about concussions in practice or on the playing field.

Testing, prevention, and prompt and proper assessment and treatment can help athletes of all levels return safely to activity.

Bellin Health is offering a Concussion Baseline Testing at no cost to schools served by Bellin at $20 for other schools. For more information, call 920-430-4888.

To take advantage of a free injury assessment at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics located on Ridge Road in Green Bay, call 920-430-4888 or visit bellin.org/titletown. They are open Monday – Saturday; important to note hours may change for Packers home games.