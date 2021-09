(WFRV) – A chairlift can help keep you in your home and Local 5 Live stopped in at 101 Mobility to explore the extra features that help keep you and others in your home safe.

For the month of September, if you buy a chairlift, you’ll get free installation. Get started by reaching out to 101 Mobility at 2312 W. Nordale Drive in Appleton.

Reach them by phone at 920-738-7000, online at 101mobility.com.