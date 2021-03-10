Free Medicare webinars from Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions

(WFRV) – The road to Medicare can be an overwhelming one, but it doesn’t have to be. Especially with the guidance from Paul Steckart and Sovereign Select Insurance Solutions.

Paul has some free, educational webinars coming up to answer any questions you have.

Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening Thursday, March 25 at 6 pm and Saturday, March 27 at 10:30 am. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com

