(WFRV) – The staff at the Lakeshore Humane Society quickly realized in these times, some members of the community, particularly seniors may be homebound and are not able to get out for much-needed pet food.

They implemented a new program to deliver pet food to your door. No person-to-person contact is needed and there is no charge.

Give them a call at 920-684-5401 and find out more information at lakeshorehumane.org and find them on Facebook as well.