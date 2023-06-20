(WFRV)- Free RPG Day is this Saturday, June 24th. Free RPG Day is a fun event where you can learn how to play these fun games. If you head to The Gnoshery in Sturgeon Bay, there will be people present to walk through certain games.

All games played are available for purchase at Gnome Games.

Don’t forget to sign up to be the Game of the Month winner. One lucky fan will win “Star Wars: Shatterpoint” which happens to be an RPG game.

Gnome Games is located at:

2160 Ridge Road in Green Bay

1683 East Mason Street in Green Bay

W3169 Van Roy Road in Appleton

The Gnoshery is located at:

23 North 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay

For more information head to gnomegames.com.