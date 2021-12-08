Free seminar from Sovereign Select Insurance helping you navigate Medicare

(WFRV) – Open enrollment might be over, but thousands of people still jump on the road to Medicare every day.

Independent Insurance agent, Paul Steckart spoke with Local 5 Live with how he’s helping people navigate the process.

Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Thursday, December 16 at 6 pm. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

Attend the free in-person seminar, December 18 at 10:30 am at the Kress Library, 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. Register at medicaregb.com.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com.