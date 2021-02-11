Free, virtual seminars from Hooper Law Office helping you plan for the future

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Valentine’s Day is almost here and one of the biggest gifts you can give your loved ones is a plan for the future.

Attorney Justin Randall with Hooper Law Office spoke with Local 5 Live with how you can do that. Hooper Law Office is offering complimentary virtual events to help you get started.

The upcoming topics include:

•  Feb 10, 12 pm – An Act of Love: Protect Your Family this Valentines Day

•  Feb 17, 12 pm – Leaving a Legacy: 5 Unique Ways to Leave a Legacy to Those You Love

•  Feb 24, 12 pm – “Do My Children Inherit My Debt When I Die?” And Important Questions

Register for these free virtual events at estateplanninglive.com and reach out with questions to 920-993-0990.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

New Normal: PA announcers bring sense of normalcy during unusual season

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet