Free webinar from Hooper Law Office: Planning for Up North properties

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Memorial Day is just around the corner and many Wisconsin families are gearing up for a time-honored tradition, going Up North. These properties are often treasured, filled with memories from years past. So how can you make sure these cottages, cabins or hunting land are included in your estate plan and transitioned to your loved ones?

Justin Randall for Hooper Law Office, and Estate Planning firm serving Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay spoke with Local 5 Live with details on a free online educational webinar coming up that can help answer all your questions to keep your properties safe.

The next Hooper Law Office free online educational event is Wednesday, May 19 at Noon.

Registration is required by calling 920-993-0990, online at estateplanninglive.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen, Heim get shot as undrafted free agents

De Pere football looks to finish undefeated regular season

Timber Rattlers open with win over Beloit, fans return to Fox Cities Stadium

UW-Green Bay's Charles Guthrie named Akron University's Athletic Director

Timber Rattlers ready for return to action, start of 2021 season

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy