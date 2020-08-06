Free webinars from Hooper Law Office

(WFRV) – The start of the school year is right around the corner, and for many it will look quite different.

Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office stopped by Local 5 Live about some upcoming webinars that can help you keep your legal documents organized.

Upcoming webinars include:

August 12: Provide Education without replacing financial aid

August 19: Education related estate planning bequests

Webinars from Hooper Law Office are Wednesdays at noon and are complimentary. Register at estateplanninglive.com or call 920-993-0990.