(WFRV) – Bring the birds to the backyard for mom, or yourself and keep other family pets happy too.

Marie from The Wild Perch & Paw spoke with Local 5 Live with some fun things you can get including bird feeders, pet toys, and more.

The Wild Perch and Paw is at 216 West Cecil St. in Neenah. Reach them at 920-751-3880, online at wildperchandpaw.com and be sure to follow on Facebook for the latest deals.