(WFRV) – This Easter, do not let eggs be the only thing you color. Why not try out a new pop of spring on your nails?

We look at the trends for nails and hair thanks to Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere.

In this segment, we also get an update on the newest permanent makeup solution for eyebrows and a new lash look to try.

Moxie Boutique Salon is located at 1700 Sand Acres Drive. Just head to their Facebook page for a link to schedule an appointment. https://www.facebook.com/moxiedepere