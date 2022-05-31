(WFRV) – Build your own or try one of their tasty creations. Your bowl starts with lettuce or rice and the combinations are endless.

Founded in 2021, the FreshKIND Kitchen is based on the idea that fresh, locally driven, healthy and energizing food can taste fantastic while still being served in a fast-casual setting.

Caleb Suda joined Local 5 Live with a closer look at the options.

FreshKIND Kitchen is located at 227 N. Washington Street in Green Bay, start planning your bowl online at freshkindkitchen.com.