by: Millaine Wells
Posted: Mar 31, 2023 / 10:58 AM CDT
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 / 10:58 AM CDT
(WFRV) – Here is a roundup of all the fun, informative people and places featured on Local 5 LIVE in the past week!
Moroccan oil is a hot commodity for hair and skin care. Despite being a heavy oil, Moroccan oil won’t make your skin break out.
If you want to make your own chai at home, you’ll need to pick a decent chai tea, whether you opt for a classic flavor profile or something a bit different.
Razor has been manufacturing quality electric scooters in the United States since 2003 and has a wide range of affordable and durable models to choose from.