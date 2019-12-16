From Above Gathering Place and Bakery: Pecan Toes cookie recipe

(WFRV) – We continue our holiday cookie recipe from area bakeries. This week is a recipe for “Pecan Toes” shared with us by From Above Gathering Place and Bakery.

You can place your order with From Above by calling 920-819-6953, they will also be at the Saturday Indoor Market on Military in Green Bay. You can also find them on Facebook.

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Additional confectioners’ sugar

Directions