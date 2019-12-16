From Above Gathering Place and Bakery: Pecan Toes cookie recipe

(WFRV) – We continue our holiday cookie recipe from area bakeries. This week is a recipe for “Pecan Toes” shared with us by From Above Gathering Place and Bakery.
You can place your order with From Above by calling 920-819-6953, they will also be at the Saturday Indoor Market on Military in Green Bay. You can also find them on Facebook.
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- Additional confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Combine flour and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in pecans.
- Shape tablespoonfuls into 2-in. fingers. Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Roll warm cookies in confectioners’ sugar; cool on wire racks.