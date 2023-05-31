(WFRV)- What’s your favorite animal? Mine is the Penguin, but there are so many more animals at The NEW Zoo in Suamico.

Snow Leopards, Lions, and even Giraffes! OH MY! So much fun at The NEW Zoo. With new enclosures for the Snow Leopard and Giraffes, you can experience The NEW Zoo in a whole new light.

Giraffes are a big part of The NEW Zoo as well. With their new exhibit almost ready to go, they need some help. Sip ‘n’ Safari is on June 8th. There you will get to see the new Giraffe exhibit before they move them.

You can find The NEW Zoo at 4378 Reforestation Road.

For more information head to newzoo.org.