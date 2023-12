(WFRV)- It is time to hang up the stethoscope and grab a microphone with Doctors in Recital.

They are celebrating their 17th year of “making a difference by making music.” In this segment, Kim Shefchik and Lucinda Roberts discuss their upcoming concert and why they left the medical field to join the music industry.

Doctors in Recital is playing at the Weidner Center on January 27th, at 7 p.m.

For more events, head to facebook.com/DoctorsInRecital.