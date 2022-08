(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall.

If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.

Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse is located at 1263 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay, shop online at greenbayfloral.net.