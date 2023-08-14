(WFRV)- Being a stunt pilot is not easy. Scott Kartvedt tells the story of how he would become one in his book Full Throttle From the Blue Angels to Hollywood Stunt Pilot.

Scott Kartvedt watched Top Gun in 1986 just like many other young men but then went on to be a Navy pilot, something many of us just dreamed of.

He would continue his stellar career before being seen by some watchful eyes.

He applied to and was selected for the elite Blue Angels air demonstration team where he served. He served during five combat deployments flying 91 combat missions and accumulating over 6,300 flight hours, 658 carrier arrested landings on eleven aircraft carriers.

He would later become a professional Pilot and train actors how to fly a plane. He would become one of the best Stunt Doubles in Hollywood.

All this information and more can be found in his book. Full Throttle From the Blue Angels to Hollywood Stunt Pilot. The book is available on Amazon.