(WFRV) – The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary provides rehabilitation for more than 6,000 injured or orphaned animals each year though the R-PAWS Rehabilitation program. Now you can help that program just by having fun!

Local 5 Live stopped by Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary with a look at the important work they are doing plus details on Frosty Family Fun Night.

Details from baybeachwildlife.com:

Frosty Family Fun Night

Join us for the 17th annual Frosty Family Fun Night put on by the Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary! The event will take place on Saturday, February 4 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. The cost is $10 per carload. All proceeds benefit the R-PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

The event includes:

Candlelit walks to see the animals and waterfalls at night – you might even see the wolves howling, owls, skunks, snakes, turtles, opossums, and more!

L&M Carriage Service horse wagon rides sponsored by Oneida Nation

Animal bingo, games, scavenger hunt, and crafts

Bonfire with s’mores

Blue Suede food truck

Photo booth

Raffle

Popcorn, cider, & hot chocolate

Music by the Good News Band

Call (920) 391-3683 for more information.

Additional parking is available at Bay Beach Amusement Park – take the FREE shuttle over!

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary1660 East Shore Drive Green Bay, WI 54302

Main Phone: 920-391-3671 Animal Care: 920-391-3685