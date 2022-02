(WFRV) - Winters are often described as brutal in Wisconsin. Some years are worse than others. To start the month of February in 1996, the most brutally cold temperature was ever recorded in the state of Wisconsin.

The Village of Couderay lies in Sawyer County in Wisconsin. Clear skies on the night of February 3, 1996, allowed temperatures to drop across much of the Midwest. On February 4, 1996, Couderay recorded a temperature of -55. This is the lowest temperature recorded in Wisconsin state history.