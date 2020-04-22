Frozen Drinks

Live Now
FROZEN BRANDY OLD FASHIONED

 Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

6 cups water

1 cup sugar

2 cups brandy

1 (12 oz.) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice

1/4 cup bitters

3 cups club soda or lemon-lime soda, chilled

Maraschino cherries for garnish, optional

Orange wedges for garnish, optional

Directions:

In a large saucepan, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in brandy, orange juice concentrate, cherry juice and bitters.

Pour mixture into a 3-qt. freezer-safe container. Freeze overnight or until set.

Four each serving: scoop 3/4 cup slush mix into a glass. Top with 1/2 cup soda and garnish with maraschino cherries and orange wedges, if desired.

STRAWBERRY FROSÉ

 Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 (750 mL) bottle rosé, chilled (bold rosé like pinot noir or merlot rosé)

4 cups frozen strawberries

1/4 cup citrus vodka

8 cups ice

Fresh strawberries for garnish, optional

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until completely smooth.

Pour into glasses and enjoy!

Garnish with fresh strawberry (if desired).

