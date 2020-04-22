Frozen Drinks

(WFRV) —
FROZEN BRANDY OLD FASHIONED
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
6 cups water
1 cup sugar
2 cups brandy
1 (12 oz.) can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1/4 cup maraschino cherry juice
1/4 cup bitters
3 cups club soda or lemon-lime soda, chilled
Maraschino cherries for garnish, optional
Orange wedges for garnish, optional
Directions:
In a large saucepan, bring water and sugar to a boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to room temperature. Stir in brandy, orange juice concentrate, cherry juice and bitters.
Pour mixture into a 3-qt. freezer-safe container. Freeze overnight or until set.
Four each serving: scoop 3/4 cup slush mix into a glass. Top with 1/2 cup soda and garnish with maraschino cherries and orange wedges, if desired.
STRAWBERRY FROSÉ
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 (750 mL) bottle rosé, chilled (bold rosé like pinot noir or merlot rosé)
4 cups frozen strawberries
1/4 cup citrus vodka
8 cups ice
Fresh strawberries for garnish, optional
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a high powered blender and blend until completely smooth.
Pour into glasses and enjoy!
Garnish with fresh strawberry (if desired).