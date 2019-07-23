(WFRV) – Do you love a grasshopper to finish off a supper club meal? Serve up a slice of that classic flavor this national ice cream month thanks to a recipe from blogger Melissa Belanger.

Get more from Melissa at simplywhisked.com.

Here is the recipe!

Frozen Grasshopper Pie Recipe

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 15 minutes

YIELD: 8 slices

DESCRIPTION

Forget traditional grasshopper pie, this easy recipe uses dairy-free ice cream, vegan whipped topping and a chocolate cookie crust to make a frozen, no bake pie that’s perfect for any time of year. Plus, it contains no alcohol so it’s super family friendly.

INGREDIENTS

1 prepared chocolate cookie pie crust

2 pints Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Dairy Free Mint Fudge Cookie

2 – 3 cups vegan whipped topping, softened

Chocolate cookie crumbs

Chocolate syrup (optional, for garnish)

Note: If you want a dairy-based dessert, use Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Mint Chocolate Chip and regular dairy whipped topping in your pie, instead.

INSTRUCTIONS

Gently spread softened ice cream into an even layer in the prepared pie crust. Place in freezer for at least 1 hour.

Remove pie from freezer and spread whipped topping over pie and top with cookie crumbs. Return to freezer and freeze until ready to serve, at least 1 hour, but ideally overnight.

Cut into 8 slices and drizzle with chocolate syrup before serving.

You can find Hudsonville Ice Cream near you by going to hudsonvilleicecream.com.