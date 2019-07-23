(WFRV) – Do you love a grasshopper to finish off a supper club meal? Serve up a slice of that classic flavor this national ice cream month thanks to a recipe from blogger Melissa Belanger.
Get more from Melissa at simplywhisked.com.
Here is the recipe!
Frozen Grasshopper Pie Recipe
PREP TIME: 15 minutes
TOTAL TIME: 15 minutes
YIELD: 8 slices
DESCRIPTION
Forget traditional grasshopper pie, this easy recipe uses dairy-free ice cream, vegan whipped topping and a chocolate cookie crust to make a frozen, no bake pie that’s perfect for any time of year. Plus, it contains no alcohol so it’s super family friendly.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 prepared chocolate cookie pie crust
- 2 pints Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Dairy Free Mint Fudge Cookie
- 2 – 3 cups vegan whipped topping, softened
- Chocolate cookie crumbs
- Chocolate syrup (optional, for garnish)
Note: If you want a dairy-based dessert, use Hudsonville Ice Cream’s Mint Chocolate Chip and regular dairy whipped topping in your pie, instead.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Gently spread softened ice cream into an even layer in the prepared pie crust. Place in freezer for at least 1 hour.
- Remove pie from freezer and spread whipped topping over pie and top with cookie crumbs. Return to freezer and freeze until ready to serve, at least 1 hour, but ideally overnight.
- Cut into 8 slices and drizzle with chocolate syrup before serving.
You can find Hudsonville Ice Cream near you by going to hudsonvilleicecream.com.