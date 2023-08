(WFRV)- The Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market is in Full Swing, with the market being held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until October 14th.

The market has great food, drinks, activities, and more. Enjoy great vendors like The Gnoshery, Sully’s Produce, Destination Sturgeon Bay, The Pearl of Door County, and many more.

The Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market will be held between 3rd Avenue and Nebraska Street in Sturgeon Bay.

For more information, head to sturgeonbayfarmersmarket.net.