(WFRV) – If you’re looking for a fun but challenging kind of workout, the Salvation Army Kroc Center Aquatics program has some new aqua base boards that might be a great option for you.

You can find a list of their fitness classes at gbkroccenter.org and their aquatics classes here.

The Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay; you can reach them by phone at 920-884-5007.