(WFRV) – Get playing with some local events from Gnome Games. Wednesday, March 29 play games with Blizzard Players at Badger State Brewing.

Then Sunday, April 2, see a free screening of the Dungeons & Dragons new movie at Sturgeon Bay Cinema 6. Head to The Gnoshery in Sturgeon Bay and simply say, “May I have a free movie ticket please?”

Any donations that day will go directly to the Shriners Transportation Fund. Catch up with all these events and find Gnome Games locations www.gnomegames.com