(WFRV) – Smith Park is just one of the great outdoor spots to explore Menasha and to take full advantage of this beautiful community, the Parks and Recreation director stopped by to give us a run down of all of the fun events coming up.

Aug. 7 – The Corny Community Walk

Aug. 8 – Yoga in the Park

Aug. 10 – Grunski Runski

Aug. 24 – Heckrodt Prairie Hootenanny

Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 – Jazzfest

For details on all of these events and more, head to cityofmenasha-wi.gov.